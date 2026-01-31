Kidnapped Pastor Rescued By Troops In Enugu

Troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other security agencies, have rescued a kidnapped cleric, Rev. Johnson Anayo Onugwu, from unknown gunmen in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The victim was abducted from his residence in Ezimo community at about 1:00 a.m. on January 29, 2026 by armed men.

Following actionable intelligence, troops of 82 Division Garrison were deployed to the Udenu axis and trailed the kidnappers to the Itabolo general area.

The troops engaged the kidnappers at Okpakeke community in a gun battle, which led to the successful rescue of the victim.

During the operation, the troops reportedly expended 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, with no casualties recorded on the side of the security forces.

One of the criminals was neutralised on the spot during the firefight.

Items recovered from the scene included one AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 20 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The rescued cleric has since been reunited with his family, while security agencies said efforts were ongoing to track down other members of the criminal gang and bring them to justice.

The military reiterated its commitment to sustaining operations against kidnapping and other forms of violent crime across the South-East.