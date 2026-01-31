We Did Not Deny Nyesom Wike Use Of Stadium, It's Under Construction..Rivers Govt

The Rivers State Government has officially refuted claims that it denied access to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium for a political rally.

It labelled the allegations a motivated falsehood designed to create friction.

During a guided inspection of the Elekahia facility on Friday, Barrister Christopher Green, the Coordinating Commissioner for Sports and Attorney General, clarified that the stadium is a restricted construction site and was never requested for use.

"I have not received any application from anyone to use this facility," Green stated while standing amid heavy machinery.

"The stadium is under construction and is not open for public events at this time. It is a work zone.

"The main pitch is buried under over 40,000 pipes. You cannot even step on it. It’s unsafe for use now."

The reconstruction project, awarded to Monimichelle Sports Construction Limited, aims to upgrade the stadium to world-class FIFA and athletic standards.

Green dismissed the claims of a rejection, challenging those making the allegations to produce evidence.

"No application has been submitted, and none has been turned down. Even small activities like table tennis cannot be held here. The environment is hazardous."

While emphasising the government's support for the President’s agenda, Commissioner Green noted that other state venues remain available.

"For events, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium is open and fully operational," he said.

"If we stop you from using this facility, why are we allowing you use the Elechi Amadi Polytechnic? It's a government facility open for everybody."

Engineer Michael Ebitenye of Monimichelle confirmed that the site has been a high-intensity work area since September.

"We are at the mechanical aspect of the job whereby it’s unsafe for public usage," he explained.

"My perforated pipes and geotextiles are so vulnerable that heavy weight coming into contact with them will damage the entire hydrological network of this super-tough FIFA standard pitch."

Ebitenye further warned that the site is strictly for coordinated professionals.

"Behind me, you can see a hazardous environment for non-safe activities. If you’re not properly coordinated, you might end up getting injured.

"The facility is not safe for public usage till after the construction."

Dr. Honour Sirawoo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, echoed the call for factual discourse.

"Let’s focus on development. The stadium is government property, and no request for its use has been refused," he noted.

"Statements claiming the stadium was denied use cannot be substantiated. We should work together for progress.

“It is not enough to cast aspersions. What matters is the outcome such statements will generate. There is even no letter.

“We are 100 percent committed to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are 100 percent committed to anything that will bring glory and development to Rivers State," he added.

The project, which is approximately 55% complete, is governed by strict insurance policies that prohibit unauthorised crowds to prevent the destruction of the multi-million naira investment.