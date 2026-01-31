2027 : It Is Obi Or Nothing ..Ex-Ondo First Lady Betty Akeredolu Declares

Former Ondo State First Lady, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has publicly declared her unwavering support for former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu made her position known through a brief but emphatic statement on her verified social media account, where she wrote simply: “Obi or nothing.” The comment was a direct reaction to reports linking her to support for Obi and the Obidient Movement, a fast-growing political base loyal to the former Labour Party presidential candidate.

Her declaration comes amid ongoing discussions within the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC) over its presidential ticket for 2027, following the party’s emergence as a rallying platform for opposition figures seeking to challenge the ruling APC.

Although the ADC has yet to formally announce its presidential candidate, Anyanwu-Akeredolu’s statement is being interpreted as a clear signal of her preference and a boost to Obi’s growing influence within the emerging opposition coalition.

Party leaders have so far urged restraint and unity, noting that the final decision on the presidential ticket will be taken through established party processes. Nonetheless, the former first lady’s blunt endorsement has added fresh momentum — and controversy — to the unfolding 2027 succession battle.



