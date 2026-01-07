Nigerian Man Stabbed To Death In Philippines

Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a Nigerian national in Las Piñas City, Philippines to death

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the National Capital Region Police Office said.

The suspect was apprehended by police officers shortly after the incident following a chase by concerned citizens and responding authorities.

According to a report from the NCRPO, the stabbing occurred at around 3:45 a.m. in Basa 1, Barangay Zapote.

The victim, an unidentified Nigerian national estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, sustsustained stab wounds to his lower left abdomen and left arm.

A witness told investigators that she was sorting recyclable materials when she heard a heated argument outside. Moments later, she heard someone say, “give me the money.” When she looked outside, she saw the victim grappling with two men,

The witness said the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim on the right side of his body before fleeing with another suspect, identified only as “alias Lu Long,” who remains at large.

Despite being wounded, the victim reportedly chased the suspect and struggled with him again, but the suspect managed to escape.



