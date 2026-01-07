LASG Approves Three Month Lifeline For Replacement Of Faded Plate Numbers

The Lagos State Government has approved a three-month rebate window for motorists to replace faded and unreadable vehicle number plates, as part of renewed efforts to enhance road safety, improve vehicle identification, and strengthen security across the state.

This approval by the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Motor Vehicles Administration Agency (MVAA), Mr. Rasheed Muri-Okunola, saying that the rebate is a proactive and citizen-friendly intervention aimed at encouraging compliance while reducing the financial burden on vehicle owners.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the condition of vehicle number plates is critical to effective traffic management, crime detection, and overall public safety, noting that faded or illegible plates pose challenges to law enforcement agencies and traffic officials.

“Clear and properly maintained number plates are essential for vehicle identification and security. This three-month rebate is designed to give motorists ample opportunity to replace faded plates at a reduced cost while supporting our collective responsibility to keep Lagos roads safe and well-regulated,” Muri-Okunola stated.

He explained that the rebate applies specifically to vehicle owners whose number plates have become worn, faded, or unclear over time due to weather conditions and prolonged use. Motorists are therefore encouraged to take advantage of the window by visiting the agency’s designated Pilot Centre at Oshodi (MVAA One Stop Centre, Oshodi) or any MVAA Stations across the state for the replacement process.

The Permanent Secretary emphasised that the initiative aligns with the State Government’s commitment to balancing enforcement with empathy while promoting voluntary compliance through incentives rather than penalties.

He further noted that beyond aesthetics, legible number plates play a vital role in curbing traffic violations, aiding investigations, and supporting digital vehicle tracking systems deployed by the state.

“This is not just a regulatory exercise; it is a public safety measure. When number plates are clear and standardised, it improves efficiency across transportation, security, and emergency response systems,” he added.

Muri-Okunola assured the public of seamless service delivery throughout the rebate period and advised motorists to avoid unauthorised agents, stressing that all replacements must be processed through designated government-approved centres.

He reiterated the Lagos State Government’s commitment to innovative policies that prioritise safety, convenience, and accountability while urging residents to cooperate with authorities in building a safer and more orderly transport environment.



