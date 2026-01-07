PDP Very Much Alive...Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains alive, strong, and resilient, despite the lingering internal divisions within the main opposition party.

Jonathan reaffirmed that the PDP remains a fundamental pillar of Nigeria’s democracy, noting that it is the only surviving original political party since 1998.

The former President stated this while receiving members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, led by the National Chairman, Dr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, during a high-level consultative meeting held at his private office in Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on the party’s reconciliation process and strategic repositioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dr. Jonathan noted that the PDP possesses the historical resilience and institutional strength required to overcome its current internal challenges, describing the party as more than a political platform but a national institution.

“The PDP, being the only surviving original political party since 1998, has been a critical contributor to our democracy since 1999. I have been a beneficiary of this party, which gave me the opportunity to serve as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, and President. I am grateful to the party and will continue to contribute my quota because I feel deeply indebted to it,” he said.

He urged the party’s leadership to place national interest and institutional development above personal considerations, stressing that strong political parties are essential for democratic stability.

Dr Turaki assured Jonathan that the current PDP leadership is committed to a comprehensive “Rebirth Agenda” aimed at rebuilding and strengthening the party.

On reconciliation, the PDP chairman said the party prefers dialogue over litigation but was compelled to defend itself in court after being sued by aggrieved members.

He maintained that the leadership remains committed to reuniting the party once the ongoing legal disputes are resolved.



