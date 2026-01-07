Former DSS DG Lawan Daura Announces Bid For 2027 Katsina Governorship

Former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, has announced his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Katsina State, citing poor governance and persistent security challenges as reasons for his decision.

Daura made the declaration during an interview with DCL Hausa on Tuesday, saying he had concluded consultations over his political ambition and would soon unveil the party platform on which he intends to run.

The former intelligence chief said discussions on the political platform for his aspiration had been finalised.

“I have been making consultations on the platform to use to contest, and the consultations have been concluded. Very soon, I will make the platform known,” he said.

Daura took a swipe at the current Katsina State administration, questioning its capacity to continue in office beyond the present term.

“Why do people serve for one or two terms? If they get it right, fine. But if the reverse is the case, then there is no point in seeking re-election. It is obvious the current governor is not capable,” he said.

Daura argued that leadership must recognise its limits to avoid further damage.

“It is like putting a load on somebody and adjusting it. If he complains that the load is too heavy, you have to take it down to avoid destroying fragile items,” he said.

“For the current administration, we can say thank you for your efforts, but you should take a break because you can’t continue,” he added.

Daura also revealed that he had not initially planned to seek elective office, noting that his past involvement in politics was largely behind the scenes.

“I never saw myself coming out to contest. I admire politics, but I only participated from the background,” he said.