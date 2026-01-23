NBA President Condemns Award , Appointment Of Ex-convict Abdulrasheed Maina By Garki Branch

PURPORTEDLY APPOINTING A PERSON CONVICTED OF STEALING AND MONEY LAUNDERING OR CORRUPT PRACTICES AS PATRON OF ANY BRANCH OF NBA, MAKES A MOCKERY OF THE LEGAL PROFESSION AND THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

The Nigerian Bar Association views with disdain the purported appointment of Abdulrasheed Maina, who was convicted for stealing over N2 billion in pension funds, as ‘Grand Patron of NBA Garki Branch’ by the Chairman of NBA Garki Branch, Anthony Bamidele Ojo. The purported appointment not only paints the legal profession and the NBA in a bad light but also makes a mockery of the Government’s fight against corruption, as well as the Association’s motto of promoting the rule of law.

Equally reprehensible was the decision of the Chairman to make comments about Abdulrasheed Maina’s appeal, currently believed to be pending at the Supreme Court. While the NBA respects Mr. Maina’s right to exhaust his right to appeal against the conviction, the Bar will NOT under any guise comment on such an appeal or be seen to try to sway public opinion in his favour.

These actions portray the Chairman of NBA Garki and, indeed, any person who endorsed his putrid actions as condoning corrupt practices. The Bar fails in her duties to the society and the cause of justice when it condones, encourages, and or fails to take definite actions to eliminate corruption and corrupt practices.

The Association will not, under any guise, lend its platform, name, or institutional credibility to influence public opinion or judicial proceedings in respect of cases that are sub judice or take steps that may be perceived as laundering the image of any person convicted of criminal offences. Any attempt to do so constitutes a grave violation of professional ethics and a direct affront to the rule of law.

In view of the foregoing, the Chairman of the NBA Garki Branch, Mr. Bamidele Ojo, is hereby directed to immediately withdraw any purported appointment of Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina as a Patron of the Branch and to forthwith cease and desist from issuing statements, comments, or representations on behalf of, or in support of, Mr. Maina or any other litigant in respect of cases pending in court.

The NBA views this conduct as a serious breach of professional responsibility and institutional discipline. Accordingly, disciplinary proceedings will be commenced against the Chairman of the NBA Garki Branch for actions inconsistent with the Constitution of the NBA, the Rules of Professional Conduct, and the core values of the legal profession.

Integrity, accountability, respect for the judicial process, and the preservation of public confidence in the legal profession are foundational values of the Nigerian Bar Association. Any conduct that undermines these principles will attract firm and decisive institutional response.

The NBA therefore disclaims the purported appointment of Abdulrasheed Maina as ‘Grand Patron of NBA Garki Branch’ by the Chairman of the Branch, Anthony Bamidele Ojo. The NBA strongly condemns his actions and reiterates that the Bar must use its power to stop corruption.

MAZI AFAM OSIGWE, SAN

President, Nigerian Bar Association