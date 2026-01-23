Lady Dies In Lover's Residence In Abuja..Boyfriend On The Run

The FCT police command has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the demise of a young lady identified as Esther Akwaji, 27.

A source who spoke on the matter said the deceased who resides in Nasarawa, visited her family in the FCT. 

She was said to have left her home January 21 to a bank in Dei-Dei and never returned home. 

The family members said hours later, they received a received a call with her phone from a man who claimed to be her boyfriend. 

The said boyfriend claimed Esther had come to visit him and that he bought food for them to eat. 

The said boyfriend claimed that while they were eating, she began vomiting. 

He said he rushed her to the Kubwa General Hospital where she was confirmed dead by the doctors. 

The said boyfriend however fled the hospital and has remained unreachable since then. 


When contacted by LIB, the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident and said the command has commenced its investigation. She said the corpse has been deposited for autopsy, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect.

