Delta State FRSC Sector Commander Visits Asagba Of Asaba

‎HRM Asagba Azinge warmly welcomed Commander Joyce Alexander and her team, acknowledging her for deeming it necessary to request the visit. Nna Agu noted that since ascending the throne on October 5, 2024, Commander Alexander was the first sector FRSC Commander to pay homage to the palace. He appreciated her visit, stating it would help litigate past negligence to a certain extent.

‎The Monarch highlighted his long-standing interface with FRSC, offering advice and legal opinions. He recalled following road accident statistics and noted a drastic reduction, commending the FRSC team, especially during the yuletide season in Asaba Kingdom. Asagba Azinge promised to lead advocacy for FRSC through his revered throne, acknowledging their underappreciated efforts.

‎His Majesty suggested that implementing drug/alcohol tests for drivers, speed limit monitoring, and other interventions would help reduce road accidents. He urged the government to provide necessary technologies and equipment for the command in this regard.

‎HRM Asagba Azinge assured Commander Alexander that his doors would always be open to her and her successors, promising Palace partnerships. He wished Commander Joyce Alexander well in her future endeavors, especially as she approaches retirement in few months.

‎Speaking earlier, Commander Joyce Alexander commended Nna Agu for the giant strides he has made since ascending the revered throne of Asaba Kingdom. She solicited His Majesty's continuous support for FRSC, particularly in advocating to his subjects on road safety. She recalled how her team worked tirelessly during the yuletide season to ensure travelers' safety on the Asaba-Benin expressway.

‎Commander Joyce Alexander informed Asagba Azinge that her retirement is in two months' time and appealed to the Monarch to always partner with her successor, keeping his doors open for assistance when needed. She wished Nna Agu a long, peaceful reign with good health.