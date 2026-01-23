Court Bars VDM, Doris Ogala From Cyberbullying Pastor Chris Okafor

The Lagos High Court in Ikeja yesterday restrained social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse (alias VeryDarkMan (VDM), actress Doris Ogala and Kelvin Chimaobi Emmanuel from further mentioning or referring to Dr. Chris Okafor, his church or ministry on any platform.

Justice M. A. Savage said the interim order will subsist pending the determination of a substantive suit the cleric filed against them.

The judge, who ruled on an ex-parte application filed by Okafor through his lawyer, Mr. Ife Ajayi, barred the defendants and their agents from publishing or releasing any alleged private materials, including chats, conversations, texts, pictures, images or videos relating to the claimant.

