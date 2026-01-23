36 ADC State Chairmen Meet With Peter Obi In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The meeting which was convened at the request of the ADC State Chairmen, held at the Obidient HQ in Abuja served as a strategic forum for in-depth deliberations on critical national and state-level development challenges, drawing from grassroots realities across the Federation.

A significant portion of the discussions focused on repositioning and strengthening the ADC as a formidable national political platform. 

In his remarks, Dr. Peter Obi emphasized the importance of discipline, integrity, transparency, accountability, and people-oriented leadership as the core values that must define the ADC at all levels. He urged party leaders to embrace issue-based politics, reject ethnicity- and patronage-driven politics, and consistently prioritize the welfare, dignity, and aspirations of Nigerians above personal or sectional interests.

Speaking collectively, the ADC State Chairmen reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to party unity, internal democracy, strategic collaboration, and ideological clarity. They pledged to work together to build a strong, credible, and nationally acceptable political alternative capable of addressing Nigeria’s developmental challenges.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال