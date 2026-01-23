36 ADC State Chairmen Meet With Peter Obi In Abuja

The meeting which was convened at the request of the ADC State Chairmen, held at the Obidient HQ in Abuja served as a strategic forum for in-depth deliberations on critical national and state-level development challenges, drawing from grassroots realities across the Federation.

A significant portion of the discussions focused on repositioning and strengthening the ADC as a formidable national political platform.

In his remarks, Dr. Peter Obi emphasized the importance of discipline, integrity, transparency, accountability, and people-oriented leadership as the core values that must define the ADC at all levels. He urged party leaders to embrace issue-based politics, reject ethnicity- and patronage-driven politics, and consistently prioritize the welfare, dignity, and aspirations of Nigerians above personal or sectional interests.

Speaking collectively, the ADC State Chairmen reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to party unity, internal democracy, strategic collaboration, and ideological clarity. They pledged to work together to build a strong, credible, and nationally acceptable political alternative capable of addressing Nigeria’s developmental challenges.