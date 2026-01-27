Mrs Opral Benson Biological Daughter Breaks Silence On Mother's Alleged Missing Story

Spenciline, the only daughter of Opral Benson breaks silence on alleged "missing mother"

Her post

"This statement has become necessary in response to the malicious, false, and misleading actions of Mrs. Abimbola Benson Cardoso, who caused the circulation of this false publication alleging that my mother, Chief Mrs. Opral Benson, OON, was missing. This was done despite Mrs. Benson Cardoso being fully aware of my mother’s planned travel to Monrovia, Liberia.

This reckless and unfounded claim created unnecessary panic and distress among family members, well-wishers, friends, and members of the general public, many of whom were left deeply concerned about my mother’s health, safety, and wellbeing.

I, Spencilene Precious Benson, the only biological daughter of Chief Mrs. Opral Benson, OON, hereby urge family members, well-wishers, and the general public to disregard the false narratives and continuous nefarious actions being propagated by Mrs. Abimbola Benson Cardoso. Mrs. Benson Cardoso is a stepdaughter to my mother, is many years my junior, and has no authority whatsoever to issue statements or create public alarm regarding my mother’s whereabouts or wellbeing.

For the avoidance of doubt, I categorically and unequivocally state that Chief Mrs. Opral Benson, OON, is not missing. Between 13th January 2026 and 23rd January 2026, my mother and I travelled to Monrovia, Liberia, where she visited family members and attended to important personal and domestic matters. We have since returned safely to Nigeria in good health and high spirits.

While in Liberia, Chief Mrs. Opral Benson, OON, had the opportunity to reconnect with extended family members and long-standing colleagues she had not seen in many years. These reunions brought her great joy, comfort, and emotional fulfillment.

The malicious and widely circulated publication represents the latest in a series of regrettable actions undertaken by Mrs. Abimbola Benson Cardoso. Between October and November 2025, despite being informed of my mother’s and my scheduled visit to Monrovia, Liberia—our country of birth and heritage —Mrs. Benson Cardoso caused a petition to be written and submitted to law enforcement agencies, falsely alleging a plot to abduct my mother, which petition ultimately resulted in our missing our scheduled flights to Liberia at that time.

Her actions are traumatic , irresponsible, and wholly unacceptable. The public is therefore advised to ignore any further claims on this matter from this source."