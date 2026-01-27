National Grid Collapses Again, 3rd In A Week

The National electricity grid collapsed again this morning, January 27,  plunging several parts of the country into darkness and disrupting power supply nationwide.

This will make it the second time in a week the grid has collapsed. The grid collapsed last Friday, January 23.

A check on the website of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) showed that all the Discos were not allocated supply.

At the time of Tuesday’s collapse, only Delta Gas Power Plant was generating electricity, contributing 39 megawatts to the grid, while all other electricity distribution companies (Discos) were not allocated supply.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) had explained that preliminary operational reports indicated the collapse was caused by the simultaneous tripping of multiple 330kV transmission lines, alongside the disconnection of some grid-connected generating units.

