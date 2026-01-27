I'll Make A Scapegoat Of Any FCTA Staff That Fails To Resume Duties After Court Ruling ..Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has warned that any worker of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) who fails to resume duty following a court order will face sanctions.





Wike issued the warning on Tuesday, January 27, while speaking with journalists after a court directed the striking workers to suspend their industrial action. He said there must be consequences for disobeying a valid court order and that enforcement would begin from Wednesday.





“Are there no consequences for disobeying the law? Must we allow people break the law flagrantly? I have given them a window but from tomorrow, if they don’t come to work, we will apply the big stick,” Wike said.





“From tomorrow (Wednesday), if we see anybody who wants to block the gate, they will be made a scapegoat. The law must take its place,” he added.





The minister said the FCTA had demonstrated a willingness to engage with the workers, noting that meetings had been held between labour representatives and management.





“We have been disposed to dialogue. They have met with management, so what are the issues? If genuinely they want dialogue, then we’ll talk,” Wike said.





“But if it’s on blackmail and intimidation, then we will not agree. If they like, they can hire all the civil servants in Abuja, it’s not my business,” he added.