Man Killed In Abia Community Crisis Few Days To Wedding

A young man named Igwe Akuma, from Ndi Uma compound, was killed on Friday, Jan. 2, during a crisis in Okon-Aku community, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

Houses, vehicles, and other property belonging to individuals in the community were also set ablaze by youths.

A statement issued by the Udumeze of Ohafia, Ezie Ohamoha Awa Orji Udonsi, and the Ohafia Council of Monarchs on Saturday, Jan. 3, condemned the k!lling of Akuma and the arson attack that followed.

According to the statement by the apex traditional body in Ohafia, the victim, Mr. Igwe Akuma, was reportedly planning to get married in a few days before he was murd£red.

The statement read in part: “The Udumeze condemns in its entirety the gruesome murd£r of a young Ohafian who was said to be getting married in a few days.”





The statement made it clear that there was no justification for the k!lling of an Ohafia son under any guise, no matter the provocation, adding that k!lling and destruction were not the best ways to start a new year.





While appealing for calm between the Ndi Owom and Ndi Uma compounds, the Udumeze of Ohafia Council said that it was working with relevant security agencies to prevent the crisis from escalating.





The DPO of Ohafia Divisional Headquarters reportedly led officers to arrest some suspects who are now being interrogated.