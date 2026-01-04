I’ll Only Defect To Another Party If Offered 2027 Presidential Or VP Ticket ...Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), says he would only consider defecting to another party if offered the presidential or vice-presidential ticket for the 2027 general election.

Kwankwaso also condemned the planned defection by Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as an act of betrayal.

Speaking to NNPP supporters at his residence in Kano on Wednesday, the former governor said despite his political journey spanning four decades, his supporters nationwide would only accept a defection if it guarantees him the top two positions in the next election.



