Late Anthony Joshua’s Friends To Be Buried On Sunday In London

The Janaza (funeral) prayer service for Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif Kevin Ayodele, close friends of boxing star Anthony Joshua, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The bodies of Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele were repatriated to the United Kingdom following the fatal crash in Nigeria.

The service will begin at 10am at the London Central Mosque, 146 Park Road, London NW8 7RG.

A Saturday statement announcing the funeral, shared by Boxing King Media, disclosed this, saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.”

Ghami and Ayodele tragically died in a road crash in Nigeria late last year, on Monday December 29, 2025, where Joshua was also involved but escaped with minor injuries.

The accident occurred on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in the Makun area of Ogun State, when the Lexus SUV carrying Anthony Joshua collided with a stationary truck, killing his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and personal trainer, Latif “Latz” Ayodele, at the scene.

The funeral in London will allow family, friends, and the boxing community to pay their final respects.



