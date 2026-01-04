Anthony Joshua Visits Families Of His Late Friends In London ( Pictures)

"My brothers keeper" Anthony Joshua writes in first post since accident as he visits family of deceased friends.

The professional boxer, who has now returned to the UK after being hospitalised for injuries he sustained in the accident along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria, visited the families of his friends who didn't survive the accident.





Sina Ghami, who was Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, who was his personal trainer, were buried today, Jan. 4, at the London Central Mosque.