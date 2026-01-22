Impeachment : Rivers Chief Judge Declines Assembly's Directive To Set Up 7 Man Committee To Probe Fubara

In a major development in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Simeon C. Amadi, has refused a request by the Rivers State House of Assembly to set up a seven-man investigative panel to probe allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu.

In a four-page letter dated January 20, 2026, Justice Amadi formally informed the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, that he is unable to act on the request because of existing court orders and ongoing legal cases related to the matter.

The Chief Judge explained that both the Governor and the Deputy Governor had filed separate lawsuits challenging the impeachment process. As a result, interim court injunctions were issued on January 16, 2026, clearly restraining him from receiving, forwarding, or acting on any impeachment notice or resolution from the House of Assembly.

Justice Amadi stated that as the head of the judicial arm of government in the state, he is duty-bound to respect and obey the orders of courts of competent jurisdiction. He stressed that court orders must be obeyed whether or not parties agree with them.

He also pointed out that the House of Assembly has already appealed the interim injunctions at the Court of Appeal. Because the matter is now before a higher court, the legal principle known as lis pendens applies, meaning all parties must wait for the final outcome of the judicial process before taking further action.







