Afrojuju Star SSP Replies Pastor Ashimolowo Over Comparison With Jim Ovia

Afrojuju superstar Sir Shina Peters has responded to a viral video credited to Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo comparing him with Mr Jim Ovia , founder of Zenith Bank Plc

In the video , Ashimolowo compared SSP who built a house with N20m , same amount Jim Ovia started Zenith Bank with N20m describing it as a foolish decision by the artiste

Here was Shina Peters response

"Thanks to @daddyshowkey for speaking on this matter and bringing it to my attention.

I am not one to judge people and their opinions of me, but as a man of God myself (Bishop Shina Peters), I understand that as stakeholders of the body of Christ we're not supposed to exchange words against each other. Instead we are to set good examples for the body of Christ.

For the sake of the legacy of our Creator and Christ Jesus, as well as other esteemed great men of God such as St Moses Orimolade Tunolase, and the likes. I will not be taking legal actions neither will ! speak ill against you, despite your false & derogatory statements.

The way I see it. God has really blessed me beyond words, you can't even begin to imagine the blessings of God upon my life all these decades. People close to me know what I'm talking about.

On the other hand, God being a loving father that He is, has also blessed you, His Son, @matthewashimolowo.official; How we use our blessings to set good examples for people is what matters now.

May God almighty continue to shower His blessings and love on the both of us, and May God almighty continue to bless all my fans all over the world. Amen."