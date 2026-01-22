After Protests, FG Pays N152bn To Contractors For Verified Projects

The federal government says it has disbursed N152 billion to contractors for “verified contracts”.

In a statement on Thursday, Doris Uzoka-Anite, minister of state for finance, said the payments were subjected to rigorous verification in line with extant laws and regulations.

Uzoka-Anite said the federal ministry of finance understands the financial pressure experienced by the contractors arising from the delay in payment.

The minister assured the contractors that the ministry will continue to process all payment requests.

“I wish to confirm that the Federal Ministry of Finance (@FinMinNigeria) has disbursed a total of N152 billion to contractors for verified contracts,” the statement reads.

“Every payment undergoes rigorous verification in accordance with extant laws and regulations, ensuring the protection of taxpayers’ funds and upholding accountability and transparency.

“The Ministry acknowledges the financial pressures that delays in payment may have placed on contractors.

“We remain committed to continuous dialogue and engagement, seeking effective resolutions to all conflicts.”

Since 2025, local contractors have been protesting debt backlog for projects executed for the federal government.

The protesters, under the aegis of the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN), blocked the gates of the ministry of finance and the national assembly complex to press home their demands.

In December 2025, President Bola Tinubu set up a multi-ministerial committee to resolve the saga, with outstanding payments at about N1.5 trillion.

The committee members are Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy; Atiku Bagudu, minister of budget and economic planning; Tanimu Yakubu, director-general of the budget office; Dave Umahi, minister of works; Ahmed Dangiwa, minister of housing and urban development; and Zacch Adedeji, chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

A senate committee had also invited Edun to shed more light on the circumstances behind the payment delay.

On Monday, the protest took a new turn when the contractors blocked the gate of the federal ministry of finance.

They had prevented Uzoka-Anite from accessing the finance ministry complex — a development that led to a scuffle between security operatives attached to the minister and the protesters.

Amid the chaos, a gunshot was heard as security personnel attempted to disperse the demonstrators.







