COAS Reaffirms Nigerian Army’s Commitment To Protecting And Reintegrating Displaced Persons

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army (NA) to supporting civil authorities and relevant government agencies in addressing the challenges of refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons across the country. The COAS gave the assurance on Thursday 22 January, 2026 while receiving the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Honourable Dr Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, on a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

General Shaibu emphasised the strong nexus between security and displacement, noting that lasting solutions to refugee and internally displaced persons’ challenges are closely tied to improved security, stability and effective civil–military cooperation. He stressed that the NA remains fully aligned with national efforts aimed at restoring peace and creating enabling environment necessary for humanitarian and development interventions to thrive.

The COAS stated that through its ongoing operations across the country, the NA continues to prioritise the protection of civilians and the ensuring a secure environment that enables the safe return, resettlement and reintegration of displaced persons. He assured the Commission of the Army’s readiness to sustain the support for humanitarian initiatives targeted at restoring dignity, improving livelihoods and enhancing the overall wellbeing of affected populations.

In his remarks, the Federal Commissioner, Honourable Dr Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, expressed appreciation to the COAS for the Nigerian Army’s longstanding support to the Commission. He recalled the critical role played by the Nigerian Army during previous evacuation and repatriation exercises of Nigerians from Cameroon, which he noted contributed significantly to the success of the operations.

The Commissioner further requested sustained collaboration and support from the Nigerian Army as the Commission prepares to undertake another similar mission. He emphasised that effective partnership with the military remains essential not only for operational success, but also for ensuring that humanitarian interventions translate into improved livelihoods, dignity and overall well-being of displaced persons.



