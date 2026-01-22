FRSC Appoints Omeje , Sabiya Deputy Corps Marshals

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Distinguished Senator George Akume CON has approved the appointment of two Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) as Deputy Corps Marshals (DCM), for the South East and North East geopolitical zones of the country. The appointment of the seasoned officers is part of a decisive move aimed at strengthening leadership depth, enhancing operational effectiveness and consolidating road safety management.

The newly appointed Deputy Corps Marshals are; DCM Hyginus Omeje who presently heads the Operations Department and DCM Mark Sabiya, in charge of the Department of Finance and Accounts both at the national headquarters.

According to the SGF, the decision was guided by the need to deploy experienced, disciplined and performance oriented officers to strategic command positions in order to strengthen national road safety management and improve service delivery to Nigerians.

While reacting to the appointments, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, described the development as a well considered and timely intervention that reinforces the Corps’ leadership architecture at a critical moment in the country's road safety journey.

He emphasised that the two seasoned officers have distinguished themselves through decades of exemplary service, operational excellence and commitment to the ideals of the Corps, and their appointment will significantly enhance command effectiveness, stakeholder engagement and the execution of targeted safety interventions.

The Corps Marshal further charged the new Deputy Corps Marshals to bring their wealth of experience to bear in addressing traffic, and road safety challenges.







