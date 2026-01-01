FIRS Unveils New NIRS Logo As Tax Law Goes Into Effect Today

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), which has replaced the now-defunct Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has unveiled its institutional brand identity (logo) as part of efforts to reposition the country’s revenue administration structure.

The agency came into operation following the signing of the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Act 2025 by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025, marking a major shift in the legal and operational framework governing tax administration in the country.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, the Executive Chairman of the NRS, Zacch Adedeji, said the launch of the logo and accompanying brand elements represents an important milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s revenue administration framework.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi, quoted him as saying that “the unveiling of the NRS identity reflects a renewed commitment to a more unified, efficient, and service-oriented revenue system, one that is aligned with Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda and global best practices.”

Adedeji noted that the new institutional identity “signals continuity of purpose, strengthened institutional capacity, and a forward-looking approach to supporting taxpayers and national development.”

According to the statement, the NRS sees its renewed identity as part of a broader effort to build confidence and improve engagement with taxpayers across the country. It said, “The Nigeria Revenue Service remains committed to transparency, partnership, and service excellence. The unveiling of this new identity represents not an end, but the beginning of a strengthened relationship between the revenue authority and the Nigerian public — built on trust, clarity, and shared prosperity.”

The event marks one of the first major public steps taken by the new agency since its establishment, with the NRS leadership positioning the reform as a foundation for deeper administrative efficiency and a modern, responsive tax system in support of national development.



