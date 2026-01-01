Terrorists Attack Ondo Police Station ( Pictures)

Suspected bandits on Wednesday evening attacked a police station in the Ipele-Owo community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident which occurred while Christians were preparing to go to church for crossover services threw the community into pandemonium, as officers at the station and residents ran for their lives.

It was also gathered that the suspected criminals burned down the police station.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity narrated that the attackers, numbering about 20, stormed the community around 10 pm on Wednesday, shooting sporadically and forcing residents to flee their homes for safety.





“It was a terrorist attack. The attackers numbering about 20, came into the Ipele community in a commando style and began to shoot sporadically before attacking the Police Divisional Station in Ipele.

“It was a serious incident because many of us had to flee into the bush. The sounds from the attack were terrifying, and none of us could withstand it,” the eyewitness said.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Abayomi, confirmed the attack but said details were still sketchy.

He said, “Yes it happened but we will get the details out tomorrow.”

However, state security operatives were said to have been deployed to the community to calm the situation.



