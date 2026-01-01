Obidient Movement Will Follow Peter Obi To ADC..National Coordinator Yunusa Tanko

The national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has said that supporters of the former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, will follow him to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The 64 year old former Anambra State governor and some of his supporters, including serving federal lawmakers, officially joined the ADC on Wednesday at a ceremony in Enugu State.

Tanko confirmed that mobilisation for Obi’s supporters to join the ADC has already commenced.

Speaking on the matter, Tanko said, “We have made our position categorically clear right from the beginning that wherever Peter Obi is going we are going with him. We will make a declaration soon.

“You can see at the declaration today that it was the Obidient Movement logo and that of the ADC. That is to tell you that we are stepping our foot where Obi steps his own foot. There is no ambiguity in that regard.”



