FCTA Workers Vow To Continue Strike Despite Industrial Court's Ruling

The face-off between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and the striking workers of the FCT Administration (FCTA) deepened yesterday as the latter vowed to continue their industrial action despite a court order and threats of sanctions.

The workers under the auspices of the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC), began an indefinite strike on Monday over what it described as the FCTA’s “breach of trust,” “inaction,” and the “deliberate demoralization” of its workforce through a litany of unresolved grievances.

Among 14 other demands from, the workers are demanding payment of five-month wage awards.

The strike has paralyzed activities at the FCT Secretariat and many other agencies, including schools and area council secretariats.

Teachers at primary and secondary schools in the six FCT area councils have also joined the strike.

Agencies like the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), the FCT Water Board, among others, have remained shut.

Following the shutdown, the minister took the union leadership to the National Industrial Court, seeking a declaration that the strike did not comply with the Trade Disputes Act and argued that JUAC—led by President Rifkatu Iortyer and Secretary Abdullahi Saleh is not a registered trade union.

In his ruling yesterday, Justice Emmanuel Subilim ordered the workers to call off the strike to prevent crippling of government business.

Justice Subilim held that while a strike is a right for workers to express grievances, its adoption is not absolute.

Despite the court’s intervention, the workers have vowed to remain at home until their demands regarding staff welfare and the removal of Minister Wike are met.

Addressing her colleagues, the Chairperson of the FCDA Chapel, Felicia Okoro, insisted that the industrial action would continue.

“They have the guns, they have the resources, but the people’s power is greater than theirs,” she said.

A union official said that the judgment would be appealed today.

Resume now or face sanctions, Wike warns

Shortly after the ruling, Wike addressed journalists, directing workers to return to their posts or face legal consequences.

He said the rule of law must prevail, maintaining that the FCTA had made substantial efforts to address concerns, including salary payments and civil service reforms.

Wike disclosed that over N12 billion had been approved for January salaries; a move he said demonstrated commitment to staff welfare.

He also cited improved revenue performance, stating the FCT had generated over N30bn in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Workers are largely responsible for the lack of development in states, including the FCT,” Wike remarked, adopting a hardline tone.

He further dismissed social media claims that he had been chased out of his office by protesters, explaining he had simply stepped out to see President Bola Tinubu off at the airport.

He warned that any further attempts to lock government premises would lead to “severe consequences,” adding, “Seeing me in person is not a right.”

Meanwhile, the acting FCT Head of Service (HoS), Nancy Sabanti Nathan, has directed permanent secretaries and heads of departments to maintain staff attendance registers.

In a circular dated January 27, the HoS directed all staff to resume duties immediately, following the court order.

NLC REACTS

The national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said the order of the National Industrial Court on the FCT workers could not break the ongoing strike.

It knocked the minister, Wike, for threatening to sack workers less than two hours the court ruled on the strike.

The acting General Secretary of the NLC, Benson Upah, in a statement, wondered why the court did not consider “injustice” meted out on the workers.

Upah cited non-remittance of the National Housing Fund deductions of the workers to the appropriate authorities as stipulated by the NHF Act as well as non-remittance of pension deductions in line with the Pension Reform Act 2014 (as amended).

“If the intention of the court is to break the strike as well as weaken the resolve of the injured workers, then it is mistaken! Our hearts can never be broken and workers are urged to remain resolute in their convictions,” he said.

He said the NLC had put on notice, all institutions or organisations or individuals violating the provisions of the Pension Fund Act and National Housing Fund Act for a serious engagement.

He stated: “We are dismayed by the ruling of the National Industrial Court today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in the matter between the Minister of FCT/FCTA versus workers or employees of FCT.

“The court ruled as follows: Suspension of the strike action and adjournment of the matter to March 25, 2026.

“While we are acutely aware of the well-worn axiom that decisions of the court must not and can not please all parties to a dispute, we are equally conscious of the fact that justice must be done to all parties in a dispute in varying degrees.

“Given this irrefutable truth, we are concerned that the court said nothing or did nothing about the continuous commission of offenses against the teeming workers of FCT by the Minister/FCTA/FCT.

“These offences include the following:

1). Non-remittance of National Housing Fund (NHF) deductions to the appropriate authorities yet the NHF Act states that:

“Failure to remit National Housing Fund deductions in Nigeria within one month of deduction constitutes an offense subjecting employers to stiff penalties, including N50,000 to N100 million in fines and potential imprisonment for directors or responsible officers”

“There are other other penalties including personal liabilities to jail terms ranging from one to five years.

“2). The Pension Reform Act 2014 (as amended) similarly has provisions for penalties for non-remittance of deductions. The Act states that pension fund deductions shall be remitted within seven working days after payment of salaries.

“A default attracts a minimum of “2% of the total outstanding amount for each month or part of each month the default continues. The penalty of 24% per annum is to be paid into the employee’s RSA along with the principal”.

“There are other prices to pay for a default. There are other violations by the Minister/FCT/FCTA which we elected not to mention here.

“It is in light of this that we find it distasteful that the court did not think it necessary to do justice to workers by way of even a tokenistic injunctive relief.

“The combined effects of a long adjournment and denial of an injuctive relief are irredeemably damaging to the cause of the workers and are suggestive of the interest of the court in this matter.

“The Minister of the FCT taking the cue, did not wait for the signature ink on the court order paper to dry before issuing threats of sack to workers. We doubt that reasonable conversation can hold in such a toxic situation.

“We equally find it necessary to add that there is a certain risk we all run when some courts elect to write themselves into oblivion. We as a nation must not take that dangerous path.

“Through this statement, we put on notice all institutions or organisations or individuals violating the provisions of the Pension Fund Act and National Housing Fund Act for a serious engagement."

He also called on workers and organs of the Congress to be on high alert to see to the implementation of this engagement “in case someone thinks we are bluffing”.