Police Sanction 10 Officers Over Social Media Violations

The Nigeria Police Force has intensified enforcement of its social media policy, sanctioning no fewer than 10 officers within the last month itrwas learnt.

It was gathered that the disciplinary measures range from dismissal and demotion to severe reprimand and demobilisation.

A senior police source, who spoke on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the actions followed heightened surveillance of officers’ activities on social media platforms.

“The Force is actively monitoring social media platforms and identifying erring officers who are being sanctioned accordingly.

“So far, 10 officers have been punished. One officer was dismissed, another was reduced in rank, while others received punishments ranging from severe reprimand to demobilisation,” the source disclosed.

The source further revealed that one of the most recent cases involved a female officer, Anemena Favour, who was demoted from the rank of Sergeant to Corporal for conducting a live broadcast on TikTok while dressed in police uniform.

Favour, with force number 068919 and attached to the Special Protection Unit Base 25 in Asaba, Delta State, was found guilty of discreditable conduct and disobedience of lawful orders.

“She was found guilty under Paragraphs E(iii) and F of Police Regulation 370, Act 2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2020, and was immediately reduced in rank.

“This followed the review of an orderly-room proceeding by the Department of Finance and Administration at the Force Headquarters, Abuja,” the source added.

Another police source said officers issued with severe reprimands would be ineligible for promotions or certain benefits for a period of six months.

“Such officers will also forfeit additional benefits that may arise within the period.

“Before now, the Force had been sensitising officers to the social media policy, particularly through training programmes at police colleges, to prevent future violations,” the source explained.

A copy of the Nigeria Police Force Social Media Policy on Tuesday warns against unauthorised use of social media by officers, with limited exceptions based on rank and official designation.

The policy, divided into 18 sections, permits police officers and auxiliary staff to use social media platforms of their choice, subject to strict rules, restrictions and exceptions.

“All police personnel are prohibited from identifying themselves directly or indirectly on their social media accounts as police officers, except where they are expressly authorised to do so.

“For the purpose of this policy, only the following persons are authorised to fully identify themselves as police officers and use their police uniforms, ranks, logos and insignia on their social media handles: the Inspector-General of Police; Zonal Command Assistant Inspectors-General and State Command Commissioners of Police; the Force Public Relations Officer; Zonal and State Police Public Relations Officers; PPROs of police training institutions and formations; and the officer in charge of the Complaint Response Unit,” the document partly read.

Efforts to reach the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, were unsuccessful, as calls to his telephone lines were not answered. A text message sent to him had yet to be replied to as of the time of filing this report.

Similarly, attempts to reach the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, proved unsuccessful.

Public display of police officers on social media has, over time, raised concerns among security authorities, as viral videos and live broadcasts involving officers in uniform have frequently sparked public debate and triggered disciplinary actions.



