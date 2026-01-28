Super Eagles Captain Wilfred Ndidi Recalls Last Conversation With Dad Before He Was Crushed By Car

Super Eagles’ Captain, Wilfred Ndidi, yesterday recalled the last conversation he had with his father, Sunday Ndidi, who died in a fatal car crash, yesterday, in Delta State.

Ndidi was thrown into mourning when he got the news of the sudden death of his father in a car crash in Umunede, Delta State. The retired military officer was said to have died in a hospital in Agbor, where he was rushed to after the crash.

Reacting to his loss via his verified Instagram account, Ndidi said: “Eeraq, you called me this morning with excitement in your voice but deep down na goodbye you dey tell me … What about things we talked about, so we no go talk again. Na only memories?”

He also recalled how he dedicated his first-ever goal for Nigeria to his father, noting that the celebration was inspired by Sunday Ndidi’s admiration for former Super Eagles Captain Kanu Nwankwo. “Even when I scored my first national team goal I do that Papilo dance for you, but you just go like that EERAQ.”

Also reacting to the news, Ndidi’s club, Besiktas, which announced the tragic news in a statement on their official X account, expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our footballer Wilfred Ndidi’s esteemed father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident. May Allah grant mercy to the deceased; we extend our condolences to our footballer Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and loved ones,” the club wrote.

The Nigerian midfielder, who captained the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, had dedicated his first international goal, scored against Tunisia, to his father.

The loss comes just weeks after that emotional moment, making the tragedy even more poignant for the player and his family.Ndidi has grown to become one of Nigeria’s most important players, with his leadership qualities among the reasons the Super Eagles won the bronze medal at the last Africa Cup of Nations.



