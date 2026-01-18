Family Of Late Social Media Influencer " Sunshine " Trade Words Over Burial Arrangements

OFFICIAL STATEMENT AND PUBLIC NOTICE BY THE EXTENDED FAMILY OF LATE ESTHER THOMAS (POPULARLY KNOWN AS (“SUNSHINE”)

The extended family of late Esther Thomas, popularly known as Sunshine, has taken notice of a circulating video and several online publications falsely alleging that she had no family. These claims are false, misleading, and defamatory.

For the avoidance of doubt, late Esther Thomas was an orphan, having lost both parents, but she was not without family. She had a known, traceable, and living extended family, Her family members are present, identifiable, and recognized.

It is also a fact that her close associate, Lucy, was aware of Esther’s extended family and had prior contact with them. The photograph currently in circulation clearly shows members of her extended family.

CLARIFICATION OF PAST EVENTS (2022)

In 2022, when Esther experienced serious personal challenges, her extended family was informed. Upon receiving this information, her uncle immediately traveled from Akwa Ibom State to Lagos to intervene and render assistance.

At that time, Lucy left Lagos and returned to Akwa Ibom State, leaving Esther behind. The family assumed responsibility and handled the situation until it was resolved. Lucy later returned to Lagos.

Any public claim suggesting that Lucy stood by Esther throughout this period is therefore a misrepresentation of facts.





FALSE CLAIMS REGARDING HER ILLNESS AND SURGERY





The family categorically states as follows:





1. They were NOT informed that Esther Thomas was ill.





2. They were NOT informed that Esther Thomas was scheduled for or had undergone any surgical operation.





3. The family was only notified after her death.





The family is currently grieving this painful loss and making arrangements for her burial, having previously lost both her parents. Any suggestion that the family abandoned her or failed in their responsibility toward her is untrue, harmful, and unacceptable.





DEFAMATION AND DEMAND FOR PUBLIC APOLOGY

The family is particularly disturbed by statements made publicly by Chidera Madu, which contained insults and disparaging remarks against the family. These statements are considered defamatory and injurious to the family’s reputation.

Accordingly, the extended family of late Esther Thomas formally demands a public apology from Chidera Madu within forty-eight (48) hours for:

making insulting and damaging statements about the family; and

contributing to false and misleading narratives concerning the life and death of Esther Thomas.





Failure to comply may compel the family to take legal steps to protect their name, dignity, and reputation.





IMPORTANT NOTICE ON BURIAL ARRANGEMENTS

It is hereby clearly stated that only the family has the lawful authority to announce the burial date and make funeral arrangements for the late Esther Thomas.

No friend, associate, or third party is authorized to fix burial dates or make funeral decisions on behalf of the family.

All concerned individuals are advised to formally communicate with the family so that all parties may work together respectfully to ensure that Esther Thomas is laid to rest with dignity.





FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT

1. Late Esther Thomas was an orphan but had a living extended family.

The family did not abandon her.

2. The family maintains a good reputation. Allegations to the contrary are false and defamatory.

3. All burial arrangements must emanate solely from the family.

We pray that the soul of late Esther Thomas rest in peace and that God grants her family and well-wishers the strength to bear this painful loss.

God bless Akwa Ibom State.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





Signed:

Bishop A. Joseph

For the extended family of late Esther Thomas







