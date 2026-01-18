Bayelsa CP Visits Keke Rider Beaten By Policemen In Bayelsa

Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Iyamah Daniel Edebor yesterday being 17th January, 2026 visited the assaulted tricycle (keke) rider victim at the hospital to ascertain his condition and ensure he is receiving adequate medical care.

The CP expressed deep concern over the incident and reassured the victim and his family of the Command commitment to justice, accountability. 

He also made deposit of cash for his treatment.

It would be recalled that victim was seen in a viral video being beaten by two policemen 

An incident that was condemned by several people 

