Two Killed At Kara Bridge , Lagos Crash

A multiple vehicle crash has led to the death of at least two people and left several others injured at Kara Bridge inward Mowe, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the incident, which happened around 3:15 p.m, involved a loaded long truck that fell on its side, colliding with a Toyota Corolla, a Toyota RAV4 SUV bearing plate LSR-618-HS (Lagos), and two loaded interstate Mazda buses with plates APP-835-XY (Lagos) and JJJ-538-YE (Lagos).

LASTMA said its officers, codenamed PAPA OSCAR, were on ground to manage the incident, while tow vehicles were contacted to evacuate the wrecked vehicles and clear the roadway.







