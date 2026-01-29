Family Drama As Gospel Artiste Omije Ojumi Was Laid To Rest In Lagos

The remains of Nigerian gospel musician, Bunmi Adeoye Akinnanu, popularly known as for her hit song “Omije Ojumi ,” who passed away on January 12, has been laid to rest at Atan cemetery in Lagos. Her body was interred today January 28.

Her interment was however interrupted by a drama that took place at her graveside between her estranged husband’s family members and their kids.

According to reports, the estranged husband, who is said to be based in the US, had asked to speak with their children just by her graveside. This was however resisted by her family members on grounds that the graveside wasn’t the place for him to demand to speak with the children who were mourning the passing of their mum.

A shouting match ensued between one of the estranged husband’s sister and the late gospel singer’s son after the aunt claimed he is a member of their family and that they love him

‘’We are your family and we love you/ Your father loved you! Your father loves you! and I love you!’’ she could be heard shouting

The distraught son of the deceased singer fired back shouting

‘’I am not. I am not!’’ he said as other family members held him and tried calming him down

The gospel artiste was 46 when she passed away.



