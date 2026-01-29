Soludo Meets With Anambra Market Leaders , Pledges Enough Security To Stem Off Sit At Home

Markets and shops across Anambra state will open Mondays and every work day, going forward.

This formed part of highpoints of an interactive session between Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the leadership of markets across Anambra state, following the closure of the Onitsha Main market.

According to the Governor who convened another meeting between himself and Onitsha main market traders, they will have to choose from two options he brought to the table, including leveling the who place to erect a new market or modernizing the market, and assured to work out adequate security measures in Anambra markets, without exception to main market, to keep traders and their customers safe, especially on Mondays.

While narrating the efforts he made since the struggle, the Governor who insisted that the sit-at-home was no longer as a result of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's detention, emphasized that majority of those enforcing the sit-at-home on Anambra are not from Anambra, stressed that if it persists, extreme measures will be put in place by his government to address it.

Earlier, some of the traders who spoke including the Chairman, Onitsha Main Market, Chijioke Okpalugo, among others, promised that henceforth, they will begin to open on mondays in a bid to build the envisaged Anambra, and made pleas and suggestions, such as allowing them re-open o Friday, full operation of motor parks, elimination of ghost traders, among others.

ABS