Turkish Officials Were Shocked Tinubu Fall Dominated Nigerian Media...Abike Dabiri

byCKN NEWS -
0



Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), says Turkish officials were “shocked” to learn President Bola Tinubu’s stumble in Ankara, Turkey’s capital city, made headlines at home.

Tinubu stumbled on Tuesday during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, as he walked alongside President Recep Erdogan.


In a tweet on Wednesday, Dabiri-Erewa who was also in Ankara, said officials were “shocked to learn that it was an issue in Nigerian media / blogs”.


“One of them described it as ‘silly and mischievous’, and reiterated how their country was excited about the incredible success of the visit by @officialABAT which is all over their media here,” she wrote.


But Tinubu’s stumble also made Turkish news, including coverage by Anadolu Ajansı (AA), the state-run news agency that functions much like a wire service.


https://www.thecable.ng/abike-dabiri-turkish-officials-were-shocked-tinubu-stumble-dominated-nigerian-media/

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال