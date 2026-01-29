Turkish Officials Were Shocked Tinubu Fall Dominated Nigerian Media...Abike Dabiri

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), says Turkish officials were “shocked” to learn President Bola Tinubu’s stumble in Ankara, Turkey’s capital city, made headlines at home.

Tinubu stumbled on Tuesday during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, as he walked alongside President Recep Erdogan.





In a tweet on Wednesday, Dabiri-Erewa who was also in Ankara, said officials were “shocked to learn that it was an issue in Nigerian media / blogs”.





“One of them described it as ‘silly and mischievous’, and reiterated how their country was excited about the incredible success of the visit by @officialABAT which is all over their media here,” she wrote.





But Tinubu’s stumble also made Turkish news, including coverage by Anadolu Ajansı (AA), the state-run news agency that functions much like a wire service.





https://www.thecable.ng/abike-dabiri-turkish-officials-were-shocked-tinubu-stumble-dominated-nigerian-media/