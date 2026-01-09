Babcock University Cracks Down On Dreadlocks, Sleeveless Tops, Baggy Pants Wears For Students

Babcock University has announced updated guidelines on students’ grooming and dress ahead of the upcoming examinations.

In a statement signed by Vice President for Student Development, Olanivi Arije, the university confirmed the cancellation of all previously issued hair-pass permits.

Hair-pass tags, which were previously used as waivers for certain hairstyles, are now deemed illegal and hold no authority on any of the university’s campuses. “The use, circulation, or recognition of hair-pass in any form is henceforth outlawed with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The new regulations will take effect from the start of the second semester in January and will be strictly enforced. Students currently holding hair-pass documents are instructed to disregard them immediately. Anyone found using or presenting such documents may face disciplinary action.

The guidelines also specify that male students must avoid voluminous or unkempt hair, beards, and dreadlocks, while female students are prohibited from wearing extreme or inconsistent hairstyles.

Dress restrictions include body-hugging outfits, sleeveless tops, sagging trousers, baggy or overly long pants, and certain accessories like scarves tied to academic wear. Traditional or casual outfits such as bubu, danshiki, joggers, sportswear, or walk-out wear are also restricted during specified periods.

The university emphasized that all students must comply fully with the new rules, warning that ignorance or excuses will not be accepted.