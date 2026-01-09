Man Arrested For Allegedly Abducting 4-year-Old Boy In Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Security Corps, ESSC, have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy in the state.

The Deputy Corps Commander, Operations, of the ESSC, Richard Balogun, who disclosed this to newsmen in Benin City on Thursday, January 8, 2025 said the suspect identified as ThankGod Destiny, was arrested following an alarm raised by a commercial bus driver and a female passenger.

Balogun said the incident happened on January 4, 2026 at Ikpoba Hill, Ikpoba Okhai Local Government Area.

“On January 4, 2026, a woman went out with her son at lkpoba Hill in Benin city. A few minutes later, the son disappeared from her sight. This suspect identified as ThankGod Destiny had allegedly kidnapped the four-year-old boy,” he stated.

“The little boy was hurriedly taken into a commercial bus going towards Kings Square in Benin city. The driver of the bus noticed a great difference in resemblance between the little boy and the man

“However when questioned where he was heading with the little boy.

“He lied that the boy is ill and he is taking him to the hospital. But later on, a female passenger asked him about his destination with the boy. He replied that he was going to buy the boy shoe.

“The various replies made the driver and the woman raise the alarm. The alarm attracted men of the Edo State Security Corps who were on patrol. The suspect was immediately arrested and the kidnapped little boy rescued unhurt.”

Balogun said the victim has been reunited with his family.

He added that the suspect was handed over to the Edo State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.