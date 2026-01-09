Police Arrest Suspect For Raping 15 -Year Old Girl, Detain Cops For Demanding N100,000 Bribe From Her Parents

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old man, Wisdom Onyeaju, over the alleged defilement of a 15-year-old girl in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

This command also stated that it has instituted disciplinary action against the officers accused of demanding N100,000 from the victim’s family.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement shared on the command’s X page on Thursday.

Recall that an X user, Somto Okonkwo, had shared a video in which a woman alleged that her younger sister was raped by a man who forced his way into their apartment.

The woman alleged that when the incident was reported at a police station, officers demanded a sum of N100,000 before they would commence an investigation.

She had narrated, “My 15-year-old younger sister, who travelled to Imo State for Christmas, was raped after an attacker forced his way into the apartment and threatened her with a knife.

“When we went to report the crime, Imo police officers demanded N100,000 before they would even take her statement.”

Following the allegation, the police identified the officers involved as Inspector Charles Abaneke and Inspector Aweleka Cordelia and vowed to discipline them.

In an update on Thursday, Okoye said the suspect linked to the alleged defilement had been arrested.

He stated, “The Imo State Police Command has arrested Wisdom Onyeaju, a 24-year-old male of Umuekweye, Irete, Owerri West Local Government Area, in connection with an alleged case of defilement.

“The arrest followed credible information received from the victim’s family after a video detailing the incident went viral on social media.

“The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department. He will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Okoye also disclosed that the officers accused of demanding money had been scheduled for disciplinary action.

“An orderly room trial has been scheduled to commence on Monday, January 12, 2026, to address the alleged misconduct in line with extant police regulations.

“The Imo State Police Command reiterates its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and accountability, assuring members of the public that justice will be served in this matter,” Okoye concluded.



