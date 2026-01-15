Atiku Abubakar Reacts To Son's Decision To Join APC

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President has reacted to his Son's decision to join the APC and his pledged support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for 2027

His post

The decision of my son, Abba Abubakar, to join the APC is entirely personal.

In a democracy, such choices are neither unusual nor alarming, even when family and politics intersect.

As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians.

What truly concerns me is the poor governance of the APC and the severe economic and social hardships it has imposed on our people.

I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress. -AA