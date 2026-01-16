Davido Has Neglected Our Daughter For Years, Alleged Baby Mama....We've Had 5 Negative DNA Tests..Davido





A lady who claimed to be a baby mama to star artiste David Adeleke aka Davido has come out to claim the artiste has refused to accept her child

She claimed she and Davido had a sexual contact while she worked at a club in Ibadan which resulted in her pregnancy and an attempt to have a proper DNA has failed

Davido in a series of posts on social claimed that he had conducted five DNA on the girl which came out negative

This was the woman's post

FROM ANU'S MUM:

My name is Ayo Labinjoh. I am NOT Davido's baby mama or a bltch. l am very protective of my daughter's mental health after the level of bullying she went through for years.

David Adeleke has largely ignored me for years because he thought he picked up a prostitute from GQClub in Ibadan.

I was a waitress and not picked up on the streets. My daughter is trending on X because her dad needed to call me a bltch that he has never met yet he subjected himself to a DNA test 5X? Dr Deji Adeleke took us to a LAB not a hospital where Anu's blood was drawn in 2014 then discarded behind our backs and a fake result was printed

Wale Sobola was the lab technician who masked as "Dr Alex" and a brother to Sotayo Gaga a Nollywood actress. My daughter is fighting for her identity.

David chatted my daughter tonight threatening to lock me up, cursing Anu and repeatedly bullying her. David is a US citizen.

I will request the US State Department to contact the mission in Lagos or Abuja to help us supervise and witness a clean independent DNA test.

My daughter did not beg to be here. The language you used was awful. To those saying Davido should adopt my daughter, Anu is not an orphan neither is he looking for charity. Calling me a b!tch when he has 4 daughters? God is not asleep"

Anu Adeleke Post

Anu wrote: “This year I become a teenager. My mom and grandma have always educated me on being a responsible teen. No drugs, alcohol, bad company and bad behavior. Today I drafted a letter I wrote from the depth of my heart not with help from my relatives.

“As I grow older I want to establish my identity. I was bullied in school since I was 6-year-old and cried home daily. Other students laughed at me when I told them my father was Mr David Adeleke. I went through a lot of mental anguish and visited a medical professional to protect my mental health. It was a sad challenging time in my life.

“This page was not online for 5 years as my mom never updated this account since it was handed over to us. We went through a lot. Despite the challenges, I still excelled to the top of the class and became the class prefect. We posted some of my report cards on this page. Now that I’m in secondary school and still excelling in my studies, I don’t talk about my family history anymore.

“However on that note as I transition into a young woman, I am respectfully asking Mr David Adeleke Singer @davido for a DNA test to establish my identity. This test is between my dad and I. It is something I want. It is something that’s the right thing to do. Please sir, consider my request once you read this post. I also sent it to your DM.

“Thank you to all Nigerians who have given me emotional support for the last 7 years. This DNA test is the right thing to do for me.”

Davido's Reply





“I’VE TAKEN 5 DNA TESTS ALL NEGATIVE I AM NOT YOUR FATHER … NEVER EVEN MET UR MOM .. SHES AN OBSESSED FAN LYING TO YOU … THIS NEEDS TO STOP I ACTUALLY HAVE CHILDREN .. STOP THIS NONSENSE. Yes I chose 3 hospitals and they chose their own two hospitals .. all came out Negative .. “

Davido threatened to take action against Anu’s mother, saying she needs to be held accountable.

“This is the last time I’m speaking on this nonsense. Never met the bitch … except when went For the DNA … very stupid behavior I will soon treat their FK … 5 fucking hospitals just to be clear .. the mom needs to go to jail … I don’t blame the poor girl ..”



