Atiku’s Son Dumps PDP For APC, Supports Tinubu's Second Term Bid

Abba Abubakar, son of former Vice President and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has defected from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress, pledging to work for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The defection was announced on Thursday at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Popularly known as “Abba,” the younger Atiku was formally received by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, alongside key APC leaders from the North-East geopolitical zone, in what party leaders described as a significant political realignment.

Addressing party leaders and supporters at the event, Abubakar announced his resignation from the PDP and declared his alignment with the APC, describing the move as historic and deeply personal.

He also directed all coordinators and members of his political structure, formerly known as the Haske Atiku Organisation, which he founded in 2022, to immediately join the APC and mobilise support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, “My name is Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, but everyone calls me Abba. I am here today to formally announce my exit from my former party, where we worked in 2023, and my decision to join the APC.

“Today, I’m here to formally announce my exit from my former party to the APC following the outstanding leadership style and quality of His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin.

“With this development, I will work with Senator Barau to actualise the second-term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027. To this effect, I’m directing all coordinators of my association to join the APC and work for President Tinubu.”

Welcoming him into the party, the APC National Vice Chairman (North-East), Mustapha Salihu, described the defection as both symbolic and far-reaching, saying it reflected a new phase of “politics without borders.”

Salihu said, “Today is one of my happiest days. We are looking beyond old social and political cleavages. This young man has seen the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration and decided to align with them.”

He stressed that the APC was driven by ideology and policy direction rather than personal ambition, assuring Abba of full rights and equal opportunities within the party.

In his remarks, Senator Barau congratulated the new APC entrant for what he described as a “bold, wise and principled decision,” assuring him and his supporters of maximum support from the party leadership.

Barau said, “You have made a decision based on ideology. You didn’t come here because of your father. You came because you believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his ideology and the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The Deputy President of the Senate disclosed that Abba, who had been closely following political developments from the United States, was impressed by the Tinubu administration’s reforms and outreach efforts, prompting his return to Nigeria and decision to join the ruling party.

“He is young, focused and determined to contribute to shaping the future of our country. This is the kind of youth Nigeria needs,” Barau added.

Also speaking at the event, a presidential aide, Alhaji Mahmoud Abdullahi, assured Abubakar of President Tinubu’s acceptance and backing within the party.

“Just like Atiku, Tinubu is also your father. Your decision is like returning home. You and your coordinators have a future in this party,” Abdullahi said.

On behalf of the defecting group, the Kano State coordinator, Hon. Mubarak Musa, described the move as strategic, noting that all political activities of the group would now be coordinated through Senator Barau.

“We have worked around the clock for our former platform. We will double our efforts and deliver for the APC in 2027,” Musa said.

He described Senator Barau as their political father and a key pillar of the APC in the North.

The high point of the event was the formal renaming of Abba’s political structure from the Haske Atiku Organisation to the Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation, signalling a complete political realignment and a declaration of support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid ahead of 2027.



