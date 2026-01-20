Anthony Joshua’s Driver Adjourned To 25th February

The magistrate court in Sagamu, Ogun state, has adjourned the trial of Adeniyi Kayode, the driver of the crashed Lexus sport utility vehicle (SUV) involving Anthony Joshua, to February 25, 2026.

Kayode appeared before the court on Tuesday for the continuation of his trial.

On January 2, the Ogun police command hit the driver with a four-count charge bordering on dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid national driver’s licence.


