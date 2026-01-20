Opral Benson, Iya Oge of Lagos, Declared Missing

The family of Opral Benson, the Iya Oge of Lagos, has declared her missing, saying her whereabouts have been unknown for more than 48 hours.

In a notice released on Sunday, the family revealed Benson was last seen on January 13 and has not returned home since then.

Describing the situation as time-sensitive, the family appealed to the public for any information that could help locate her.

“The family reports that Mama Opral Benson has been missing since Tuesday, January 13, 2026. She has not returned home and her current whereabouts are unknown,” the notice reads.

The Cable