Police Makes U-turn , Confirms Abduction Of Over 160 Christians In Kaduna

The Nigerian Police Force has confirmed the abduction of over 160 Christians at Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State on Sunday

This contradicts earlier denial by the State Commissioner of Police

This is the latest statement issued by Force PRO

INCIDENT AT KURMIN WALI COMMUNITY, KAJURU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA, KADUNA STATE

The Nigeria Police Force acknowledges the deep concern generated by reports of an abduction incident at Kurmin Wali, a remote community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The Force understands the fear and anxiety such reports cause to families, residents, and the general public, and treats the safety of every citizen as a matter of utmost priority.

Upon receiving the report, the Kaduna State Security Council was convened by the Governor.

During the meeting at the Government House, Kaduna, some individuals from the affected local government area disputed the report, which had earlier been confirmed by the Police, and described it as false. This created uncertainty and reinforced the need for caution and thorough verification by the Police and other security agencies before making conclusive public statements on such a sensitive matter.

In this context, comments made by the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, during a media interaction were intended to prevent unnecessary panic while facts were being confirmed. Those remarks, which have since been widely misinterpreted, were not a denial of the incident but a measured response pending confirmation of details from the field, including the identities and number of those affected.





Subsequent verification from operational units and intelligence sources has confirmed that the incident did occur. The Nigeria Police Force therefore activated coordinated security operations, working closely with other security agencies, with a clear focus on locating and safely rescuing the victims and restoring calm to the area.





The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has directed the full deployment of critical operational and intelligence assets to Kajuru and surrounding communities. These efforts include deployment of tactical units as well as intensified patrols already in place, targeted search-and-rescue operations, and proactive measures to protect lives and property.





The Nigeria Police Force appeals to members of the public and the media for patience and cooperation. The public is encouraged to rely on official police communications for verified information and to avoid speculation or sensational reporting that could jeopardise ongoing operations or heighten public anxiety.





The Force remains fully committed to the safety of all citizens and will continue to provide updates as developments unfold.





CSP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra�Force Public Relations Officer�Force Headquarters,�Abuja.

20th January 2026.