Zaria ‘massacre’: Buhari And I Will Meet In Judgement Day...El-Zakzaky

Ten years after the clash between soldiers and and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leader of the group, has said former President Muhammadu Buhari will give account on the day of judgement.

The late president was at the helm of affairs when what was supposed to be a minor misunderstanding between soldiers and members of the sect degenerated to a full-blown crisis, which ultimately led to the proscription of IMN.

The clash began when IMN members blocked the convoy of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who was on his way to a passing-out parade in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Soldiers had forcefully dispersed the worshippers who in turn fought back.

In the days that followed, the military carried out operations against IMN, resulting in the deaths and secret burial of 300 members of the sect, according to Human Rights Watch.

A state-backed judicial commission of inquiry had reported that over 1,000 civilians, mostly IMN members, were killed in the crisis.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, were later arrested and remained in detention until 2021, when a Kaduna State High Court discharged and acquitted them of all charges.

Speaking at a press conference to mark a decade of the sad episode, El-Zakzaky criticised both the Buhari administration and subsequent governments for failing to release the report of the judicial commission of inquiry or offer any form of acknowledgement or compensation to affected families.

“Nothing has been done. They do not even acknowledge that anything happened. Even though a judicial commission of enquiry was set up and submitted its report on 7th September 2016, nothing came out of it. The president at the time said he was following the matter with rapt attention. But he finished his first and second terms, and they said nothing,” he said.

He added that the current administration, which had previously given assurances that it would address the issue and compensate victims, had also maintained “total silence.”

Asked whether he had forgiven Buhari, Zakzaky replied: “As for Buhari, it’s simple. He has passed away. We will meet on the Day of Judgement. I remember when I was shot and in blood, one of his ministers phoned me. I said, tell him my greetings. We will meet on the Day of Judgement. The equation of Buhari is over.”

On what he expected from the current government, the IMN leader said authorities ought to address the “injustice” without being pushed.

“We don’t have to demand. They know a wrong was done,” he insisted.

Zakzaky maintained that the massacre failed in its aim to silence the IMN.

According to him, the attempt to “destroy an ideology with a gun” only amplified the movement’s cause globally.

He cited worldwide demonstrations that followed his arrest, saying the incident “made our cause known to the whole world.”

Asked whether he was open to dialogue with the government, he said: “Why not? They know talk is possible. But actions are another thing.”

He further disclosed that the IMN had already taken legal action at the international level through the Islamic Human Rights Commission.

“All the facts, pictures, videos, speeches are there. One day the court will look at it,” he said.

El-Zakzaky reaffirmed that the movement would continue its activities despite restrictions on event centres and public gatherings.

“If they don’t want to see us, they will still see us. If they don’t want to hear us, they will still hear us,” he declared.



