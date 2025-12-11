Burkina Faso Yet To Release Nigerian Military Aircraft, Soldiers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stepped in to sort out diplomatic issues around the Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft seized by the government of Burkina Faso.

Recall that the Confederation of Sahel States, AES, had in a statement signed by Assimi Goita, the Mali junta leader, alleged that the NAF plane entered the airspace of Burkina Faso without clearance, though NAF said the aircraft made a precautionary landing in Bobo Dioulasso, one of Burkina Faso’s cities, due to a technical problem.

The AES comprises Mali, Burkina Faso and the Niger Republic, being three countries which pulled out of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, following the organisation’s opposition to the military coups in the three countries.

Sources said yesterday that though the NAF aircraft followed due process and international aviation statutes in making the precautionary landing, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger are seeing the situation as an opportunity to get back at Nigeria, following her role in the actions taken by the regional bloc which led to their withdrawal from the group.

It was gathered that the situation has prompted high-level diplomatic intervention between Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials of the government of Burkina Faso.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stepped in. The aircraft was ready to continue its journey to Portugal on Tuesday but signals from the Burkina Faso officials are unclear. It will be sorted out at the diplomatic level,” a source said

When contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment, the spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said earlier reports that the detained Nigerian military aircraft and soldiers had been released were false.“He, however, said that the federal government was engaging its Burkina Faso counterpart diplomatically in order to secure the release of the soldiers and the aircraft.“

“They have not been released as we speak, but we are trying to secure that. We are engaging the Burkina Faso authorities using usual diplomatic channels,” he said.

“Asked what could have been the reason behind the delay to release them by the Burkinabe government, he said the ministry wasn’t aware, but assured that every diplomatic channel was being explored to bring those detained home.

Recall that NAF on Tuesday disclosed that following the emergency landing of it’s C 130 aircraft in Burkina Faso over technical concerns on Monday, plans were ongoing to resume the flight to Portugal as scheduled.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, had, in a statement titled, ”Safe Precautionary Landing of NAF C-130 Aircraft in Burkina Faso, said plans were ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled, but the plans did not work out, as the Burkinabe government refused to budge.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) wishes to clarify reports regarding the diversion of a NAF C-130 aircraft during its ferry mission to Portugal on 8 December 2025.

“Following take-off from Lagos, the crew observed a technical concern which necessitated a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, the nearest airfield, in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols. The NAF crew is safe and has received cordial treatment from the host authorities. “

“Plans are ongoing to resume the mission as scheduled. The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the support received during this period and assures the public that NAF remains professionally committed to strict compliance with operational procedures and safety standards, ensuring the protection of its personnel while fulfilling its constitutional mandate,” NAF had said in a later statement issued on Tuesday.

A report by Agence d’Information du Burkina had said the aircraft was carrying 11 Nigerian military personnel, including two crew members and nine passengers, when it made an emergency landing.

Officials of the Confederation of Sahel States said their investigation showed the plane did not have authorisation to fly over Burkina Faso. “They described the episode as a breach of national sovereignty and expressed strong displeasure over the unauthorised entry.“The regional body also announced that its air and anti-aircraft systems were on high alert, warning that any further airspace violations would be met with force.







