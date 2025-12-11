Coourt Remands Security Guard Over Young Girl's Murder In Enugu

An Enugu State Magistrate Court has ordered the remand of 51-year-old Emeka Emmanuel Nwangwu, a member of a neighbourhood security watch group, who was arraigned for the alleged murder of his 19-year-old cousin, Loveth Uloma Nwangwu, in the Nsukka Local Government Area.

The suspect was arraigned on Wednesday after detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department concluded investigations mandated by the Commissioner of Police.

Confirming the development in a statement, the spokesperson for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, said the arraignment followed the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, who insisted on a swift and thorough investigation.

“Detectives have arraigned and secured the remand of 51-year-old Emeka Emmanuel Nwangwu after the conclusion of investigations by the State CID,” Ndukwe stated.

He recalled that the suspect was arrested on December 1, 2025, for allegedly assaulting the deceased in an incident that later proved fatal.

“The suspect was arrested following an incident in which he violently assaulted the deceased, resulting in injuries that tragically led to her death,” Ndukwe explained.

He said the Commissioner of Police immediately ordered a meticulous investigation.

“Upon his arrest, the Commissioner of Police directed the State CID to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the case was promptly charged to court,” he added.

Following the police probe, the suspect was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder.

The court subsequently ordered his remand at the Enugu Correctional Centre and directed that the case file be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for further action.

“The Court ordered his remand and directed that the case file be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice, through the Directorate of Public Prosecution, for review and legal advice,” Ndukwe said.

Meanwhile, Giwa expressed sympathy to the bereaved family, assuring them that the justice process was progressing.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” he said, urging them to take solace in the police’s swift action.

“Justice is already in motion, as the investigation has been concluded and the suspect has been arraigned and remanded accordingly,” the state police boss added.

The tragic incident has sparked renewed calls for accountability among local security outfits and improved responsiveness to threats within communities.

The young lady had accused the man of raping her severally and also threatening to kill her before the unfortunate incident