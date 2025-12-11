No Police Escort Without My Clearance...Tinubu Tells Ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, December 10, restated his directive for the withdrawal of police officers from VIP escorts, telling ministers and senior officials who feel exposed that any request for special security must receive his personal clearance.

The President issued the directive moments after entering the Council Chambers for the Executive Council of the Federation meeting, saying the move is aimed at redirecting security personnel to the fight against kidnapping and terrorism.

Tinubu said he had already informed the Inspector-General of Police and warned ministries, agencies, and individuals that any request for security protection must be routed through the IGP and cleared directly by him.

“If you have any problem of security because of the nature of your assignment, please contact the IGP and get my clearance,” he said.

He further instructed the Minister of Interior to work with the IGP and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to immediately replace withdrawn police escorts with civil defence officers so that no legitimately exposed person is left vulnerable.

The President also directed the National Security Adviser and the DSS to form a committee to review the entire security deployment structure and strengthen intelligence support, saying the country must mobilise “all the forces we can utilise.”

Tinubu said forest guards must also be armed and asked the NSA to take the matter seriously.

On livestock reform, the President handed a document to Vice President Kashim Shettima and issued a clear directive:

“Get the NEC to first identify which villages or grazing reserves can be salvaged or rehabilitated into ranches and livestock settlements.” he said

He said the aim is to end recurring herder-farmer conflicts and convert the livestock sector into an engine of economic opportunity, stressing that because land belongs to the states, the National Economic Council must work closely with governors to turn recoverable grazing areas into livestock villages.