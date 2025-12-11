Chris Ngige Arrested By EFCC, Not Kidnapped...Media Aide





A former Anambra State governor, and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment is currently with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Chris Ngige, in Abuja.





This was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday night by his former media aide, Fred Chukwulobe.





Chukwulobe dispelled the rumours circulating online that Ngige had been kidnapped.





He said, “Former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past minister of labour and employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, is with the EFCC