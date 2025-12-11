Chris Ngige Arrested By EFCC, Not Kidnapped...Media Aide

A former Anambra State governor, and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment is currently with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Chris Ngige, in Abuja.

This was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday night by his former media aide, Fred Chukwulobe.

Chukwulobe dispelled the rumours circulating online that Ngige had been kidnapped.

He said, “Former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past minister of labour and employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, is with the EFCC

His Post 

"NGIGE HAS NOT BEEN KIDNAPPED 

I have been receiving calls in the past hour from friends and journalists seeking the veracity of the news making the rounds that His Excellency, Dr. Chris Ngige, former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past minister of labour and employment, “has been kidnapped.” Ngige is with the EFCC.  He was not “ abducted” or “kidnapped.”

More details later.

Fred Chukwuelobe ( Media Aide )

There have not been an further clarification as at the time of going to press by the EFCC 

